EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Space Festival continues its long week celebration with another family friendly event.

This afternoon starting at 5 p.m. they will be focusing on space-related sustainability issues at the El Paso International Airport, short-term parking lot.

Attendees can expect to enjoy learning about supporting life in space with educational tables covering topics like food, transportation, solar and human-powered energy sources, robotics, drones, and a chance to win prizes.

There will be music, food trucks, and entertainment by Robotron and Stormtroopers, plus a jumping balloon. This family-friendly event is free to the public, and parking will be validated for participants.

