EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Wednesday, August 10th, the El Paso Police Department’s Special Traffic Investigators (STI) responded to the 4100 block of Siete Leguas for a deadly crash.

The preliminary investigation by STI revealed that a Nissan Murano, driven by Robert Anderson, 81, was

traveling southeast on Siete Leguas when for unknown reasons, the vehicle veered off the road and collided with a tree.

Anderson was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

This is the 45th traffic fatality of the year compared to 40 at the same time last year. STI continues the investigation.

