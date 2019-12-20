El Pasoans witness the power of the force as the Star Wars saga comes to an end

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Thursday night, several El Pasoans packed theatres across the city to watch the long-awaited finale “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”

Fans spoke with KTSM 9 News before the screening and many moviegoers said the film brings out tradition.

“It started in ’77, obviously, I was around to go watch it at Cielo Vista,” laughed Karl Queen. “Sitting in lines with cousins and family and now I get to share it with my daughter. I took her to see episodes 1, 2, and 3.”

Many fans of the series said they hoped the final chapter would hold up to the hype.

“Well, the last movie kind of disappointed me a little bit. I’m looking for them to redeem themselves with this movie,” said Raymond Lara.

Some fans dressed up in Star Wars gear during the premier. Some even made their costumes at home.

MAY THE FORCE BE WITH YOU :

El Paso movie goers going all out for the @starwars premiere like Ruth Garcia here dressed up as Rey! What the movie means to them coming up on @KTSMtv at 10. pic.twitter.com/kyByVsRIY5 — Stephanie A. Shields (@StephanieKTSM) December 20, 2019

“I joked with friends that I just want to live long enough to see the last Star Wars, so I met my goal,” joked Karl Queen.