El Pasoans with immunocompromised medical conditions can register for COVID-19 booster shot

FILE – In this Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 file photo, frozen vials of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are taken out to thaw, at the MontLegia CHC hospital in Liege, Belgium. Envoys from World Trade Organization member nations are taking up a proposal to ease patents and other intellectual property protections for COVID-19 vaccines to help developing countries fight the pandemic, an idea backed by the Biden administration but opposed in other wealthy countries with strong pharmaceutical industries. On the table for a two-day meeting of a WTO panel opening Tuesday June 8, 2021, is a revised proposal presented by India and South Africa for a temporary IP waiver on coronavirus vaccines. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with Immunize El Paso say residents with immunocompromised medical conditions can register for appointments to get COVID-19 vaccine booster shots.

With recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, vaccine administrators across the country have largely taken the opportunity to provide booster shots to individuals with weakened immune systems.

Immunize El Paso says residents can register at one of three clinics accepting appointments and walk-ins for booster COVID-19 doses. To pre-register, visit the organization’s website.

A news release from Immunize El Paso lists the following as examples of individuals with immunocompromised conditions:

Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood

Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Received a stem cell transplant within the last two years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)

Advanced or untreated HIV infection

Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response.

Residents are encouraged to speak with healthcare providers about medical conditions and getting an additional dose for immunization.

El Pasoans can also call 915-533-3414 for more information.

Immunize El Paso locations: