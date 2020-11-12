El Pasoans thank veterans for their service

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One DACA recipient shared with KTSM 9 News her hopes and dreams for not only her future, but the future of thousands of Dreamers looking for their pathways to citizenship under President-elect Joe Biden's administration.

Dreamer Claudia Ioli came to the United States with her mother from Venezuela and grew up in El Paso for the majority of her life. Ioli said she knows the work for change will be a long road, however, believes it can be done with people working collectively.

"My mother came to this country with a suitcase and a dream. I have the ability to work in this country, I have the ability to have pursued an education in this country because of the sacrifices my single mother made as an immigrant," Ioli said.

Ioli is a Dreamer who works in advocacy, and currently engages with young women of color to become changemakers as part of the "Deeds Not Words" nonprofit organization.

"We believe that as the largest, most diverse voting generation in history, largest and most diverse — let that sink in," Ioli said. "We deserve to see that representation reflected into the people we're electing into office and the policies we're enacting in our communities"

According to Biden's campaign website, the President-elect said he will remove uncertainty for Dreamer's by reinstating the DACA program and would explore all legal options to protect immigrant families.