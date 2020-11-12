El Pasoans thank veterans for their service

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso is home to Fort Bliss, the largest military installation in the country.
This Veterans Day, El Pasoans took the opportunity to thank veterans for their service.
In this video of the Veterans Day Virtual 5K from the City of El Paso, El Pasoans express their appreciation for veterans.
In the videos below, Rio Vista Behavioral Health shared generational tributes from veterans’ families.
