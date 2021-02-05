El Pasoans showing off football fandom on their curbs

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Local business El Paso curbs is painting up favorite football team designs on curbs of El Paso neighborhoods.

Isaac Vargas, owner of EP Curbs, said he started his business two and a half years ago after learning the trade with his brother.

“I started liking how the work came out, I became good at doing it and the people of El Paso love it,” said Vargas.

He said they get more work weeks leading up to the Big Game when most designs include favorite football teams, but also showing off Texas pride.

“We usually get a lot of Cowboys, UTEP and definitely Texas flags,” added Vargas.

A local family had their curb painted with their favorite team – the Dallas Cowboys. Even though they aren’t playing in the grand finale, their support never dwindles.

“We decided to go with our team,” said Rosa Guevara, one of Vargas’s clients.

EP Curbs is booking appointments over their Instagram account and will be offering %20 discount on all football team designs in the next week.