El Pasoans show off baking skills on Netflix reality baking competition

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two El Pasoans are featured on Netflix’s reality baking show, Sugar Rush Christmas.

Ana Dominguez and Jonathan Bowden competed in the episode titled “Christmas Countdown” in season two.

Both Jonathan and Ana are former workers of Bella Cora Bakery. They are also former El Paso Community College alum. Ana is an EPCC Culinary Arts Program graduate and Jonathan is a former instructor.

EPISODE SPOILER ALERT BELOW!

Both Dominguez and Bowden impressed the judges on the show and won the $10,000 first place prize.

“I am humbled and happy and it is a total pleasure to see people cheer for a fellow El Pasoan. Something EPCC has taught me is that you should aim to be a better person not just for yourself but for the community and I feel accomplished just by seeing smiles. It really has been the better prize for me,” Ana Dominguez said.

Dominguez added, “I am very grateful to EPCC for all the opportunities provided in order for me to accomplish my goals. I fondly remember receiving scholarship awards to continue with my studies and in the program, I always felt there was so much support from the instructors who were invested in my education and for me to succeed.”

EPCC Culinary Instructor and Discipline Coordinator Daniel Guerra said he was not surprised about the win.

“Our mindset is to be this region’s best culinary program from San Antonio, TX to Phoenix, AZ and beyond. We feel very confident in the quality of our graduates and will gladly put them in competition against any other school’s grads.”

Ana is now the chef at Kai Ice Cream. You can follow Kai Ice Cream’s Instagram by clicking here.