El Pasoans rush to buy last-minute lottery tickets

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — This week Texans have a chance to win big in the Texas Lottery. The prize for the Powerball is $470 million and the Mega Millions jackpot is $520 million.

On Friday night, many El Pasoans could be seen going into a local gas station to get tickets before the drawings.

“I bought a Power and a Mega, one of each because it’s high numbers,” said Rene Legarreta. “Probably on Sunday, I will look for them to look for the prize to see on the website if I was lucky enough to get the numbers.”

Legarreta told KTSM 9 News that he heard about another El Pasoan winning big this year and he thought it was worth a shot.

“I bought 20 Powerball, 20 Mega and four $5 dollar lottery scratchers,” said El Pasoan Tracy Rainwater.

Rainwater told KTSM that luck runs in her family, saying her father-in-law won a lotto back in 1977 and that her family plays every single time.

“I don’t know how much it is or what it is, but hopefully, God willing,” she said.

Another two tickets were purchased by a Borderland resident, who came all the way from Las Cruces to try his luck.

“I’m from Las Cruces and I heard the lotto was real high out here,” said Javier Castaneda.

The drawing for the Mega Millions will be done on Friday night and those who choose the cash option will walk away with about $383 million.

The drawing for the Powerball will be on Saturday for the $470 million jackpot.

