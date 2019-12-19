El Pasoans react to President Trump’s impeachment on Wednesday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – President Donald Trump was impeached on Wednesday for Abuse of Power and Obstruction of Congress.

El Pasoans shared reactions with KTSM 9 News and many had conflicting opinions.

Some said they disagreed with the decision and said it could affect the elections in 2020.

“It’s a national disgrace,” said Ralph Dickerson. “They (Democrats) knew full well that wasn’t going to happen not with the senate and they’re going to lose the house next year too.”

Others thought the impeachment was necessary.

“Honestly, nobody should be above the law,” said Berthy Aguirre. “I have to obey the law and being impeached doesn’t mean that he’s guilty it just means that he has to go through the trial.”

Once the trial begins in the Senate, it must vote on whether to convict the President needing two-thirds of the Senate to remove the president from office.

As the process continues, one thing El Pasoans agree is the hope for bi-partisanship.