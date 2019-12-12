El Pasoans react to border wall injunction

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Immigration advocates weighed in after a federal judge in El Paso blocked some of the funding for President Trump’s border wall.

As KTSM previously reported, Judge David Briones issued a “permanent” injunction against the Trump administration, barring them from using $3.6 billion of Department of Defense funds to build a border barrier.

Some El Pasoans called this a huge victory for border communities while others disagree.

“We all lock our doors at night and that’s what he’s trying to do with the wall.,” El Pasoan Norma Price said.

In 2018, President Trump declared a national emergency to access the extra cash.

That prompted a lawsuit claiming Trump overstepped his authority.

Advocate group, the Border Network for Human Rights along with the El Paso County were plaintiffs in that lawsuit. The BNHR praised the injunction.

“I think people are grateful and I think people are relieved that this was found to be illegal and the courts are acting to put some stops and some limits to it,” Robert Heyman with the BNHR said.

In October this year, a federal court also ruled the president’s national emergency declaration was unlawful.

“Given the clarity of the ruling, given that there are multiple courts that reached the same ruling I’m honestly optimistic this will stand up moving forward,” Heyman said.

But some El Pasoans don’t think the federal judge’s ruling is a setback for Trump’s border wall proposition as the 2020 election approaches.

“I don’t think it’ll affect his presidency, I think trump thrives on the fight,” Price said.

Some projects that would have been built with the $3.6 billion funds include:

More than 23 miles of the barrier were to be replaced in Hidalgo and Luna Counties of New Mexico, at a cost of $476 million.

Five miles would be built east of the New Mexico/Arizona border, and 20 miles would be built near the Columbus Port of Entry.

At least 12 new miles of border barrier was to be built near El Paso, which will cost $164 million

“He’ll get it done one way or another if that’s his goal I will say that trump and any good business person, they have a goal and that’s his goal is to protect this country,” Price said.

The Trump Administration is expected to appeal the court ruling.