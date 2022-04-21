EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A small group of El Pasoans gathered in front of the El Paso County Courthouse to protest the scheduled execution of a Latina Texas mother, accused of killing her 2-year-old daughter in 2008 in Cameron County in the Rio Grande Valley.

Melissa Lucio was convicted of killing her 2-year-old daughter in 2008, she’s been on death row for 15 years. Her family and supporters feel she was wrongly convicted and are pleading that the execution be stopped.

Her execution is scheduled for April 27 and if executed, she would be the first Latina to be executed in the state of Texas.

On Thursday afternoon, the El Pasoans Against the Death Penalty and El Paso Diocesan Restorative Justice Ministry protested outside the El Paso County Courthouse in support of stopping the execution. The protest was part of a national day of action, with other protests planned in various cities across Texas.

Her son, John Lucio has been traveling across Texas calling on Gov. Greg Abbott to stop his mother’s execution.

Despite time running out, John says he is still keeping in touch with his mother to tell her about the support she has been getting across the nation.

“I mean this visit’s not going to be the same as every other visit that we’ve had. I mean, as I said before, we’ve hidden, every time I come over here I hide the pain, I hide it all, I mean– we can no longer hide it,” John said.

State Representative Joe Moody has also joined the fight to get a stay in Lucio’s case.

“There are serious doubts about the trial she received. Other series of doubts about the evidence you have for jurors in that case have come forward said, had they known what they know now, then they would have done something different with the case, she has always maintained her innocence in the in the death of her daughter.” Rep. Joe Moody, TX District 78

Moody met with Lucio and other lawmakers earlier this month where they prayed with Lucio. Joining Moody in calling for a stay of execution are a bipartisan group of 103 members of the Texas legislature – including 32 Republican members of the House and eight Republican state senators.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.