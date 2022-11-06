EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Daylight Saving Time has ended around the vast majority of the United States as households turned their clocks back one hour Sunday night. However, due to a new bill pending in Congress, this twice-a-year ritual soon might become a thing of the past.

Many states across the nation have decided to submit plans to permanently switch to Daylight Saving Time. While some have put those plan into action, many other states have opted to continue the fall back, spring forward method.

Currently, Arizona and Hawaii are the only states in the U.S. that do not observe daylight saving time and as of this morning, Mexico for the first time is in a different time zone completely than the United States.

While those states have voiced their opinion on wanting to not wanting to follow the twice-a- year time change, Texas has not been one of them. Oscar Amaral, who lives in El Paso, said that he currently is not bothered by the change every few months.

“No, it’s fine as long as its used. I think it was established to save energy so that helps in the long run so that’s fine with me.”

However, Alison Heebsh, who is originally from Minnesota, wants to see an end to switching clocks back and forth.

“I think we need to end it. I had heard that Congress had decided to end it but I also heard that they decided to end it with the earlier time, which is totally not what I would want. I would want the other way.”

In 2021, a national bill, dubbed the Sunshine Protection Act, was introduced in the U.S. Senate and was passed unanimously. So far, it has not been voted on by the House.

