EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The food bank is experiencing an extreme shortage in volunteers and is asking for El Paso’s help.

El Pasoans fighting hunger food bank usually has around 80 volunteers throughout the week but is only working with ten right now.

According to Sofia Valenzuela, the volunteer coordinator at the El Pasoans fighting hunger food bank, they usually get high school to college aged kids volunteer but with school back in session they are seeing less.

“Right now I have only two for the afternoon and tomorrow I have around 50 volunteers registered for the Morning, and two for the afternoon,” said Valenzuela.

Not having enough volunteers is slowing down production and creating longer wait times for El Pasoans who are waiting in line to pick up food.

The food bank is hoping to get more volunteers soon once the heat subsides.

They are asking El Pasoans to help them out, even if you can only help for an hour, but you must be at least 16-years-old.

“For every hour they donate they help us reach at least 50 families.” Sofia Valenzuela, Volunteer coordinator

You can sign up to volunteer at Volunteer (elpasoansfightinghunger.org)

