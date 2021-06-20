El Pasoans design lanterns for festival at Ascarate Park

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Pasoans crafted lanterns out of rice paper and wood and pushed them onto Ascarate Lake during a Saturday celebration.

Residents put together their designs in the early evening and floated their lanterns around 9 p.m. last night. Lanterns used LED candles and the materials were recyclable materials to promote “eco-friendly” practices.

Participants wrote messages of love, hope and happiness in the vent.

