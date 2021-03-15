El Pasoans deal with aftermath of weekend winds, brace for more

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After a weekend of strong winds and dust, some El Pasoans are facing the aftermath.

Residents say they are bracing for another round of strong gusts this week but are worried about their properties.

Chris Pilcic, a spokesperson for State Farm said the best thing to do is speak with their insurance agents ahead of major storm events such as high winds in order to fully understand what is covered in their plans and policies.

“Now is the time to take steps to prepare for any weather we may experience, just weeks ago we ad frozen pipes across the state and now were seeing those spring storm threats so start asking those what if questions and reviewing insurance policy with agent if you do sustain damage document with pictures and video,” Pilcic said.

Ernesto Lozano, a resident of Northeast El Paso, said the winds ripped off his roof and tore a screen off his windows.

“We were just inside and heard a big loud noise and I didn’t know what it was,” Lozano said.

Lozano said he’s already called his insurance company to claim the damage, however, he feels it won’t help much.

“I actually don’t think the insurance is going to help much on it, preliminary numbers are a little less than our deductible,” Lozano said.