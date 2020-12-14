El Pasoans celebrate Hanukkah

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso’s Jewish community celebrated the start of Hanukkah last Thursday with a special lighting of the Menorah at Chabad Lubavitch Center for Jewish Life.

Organizers lit up a 10-foot Menorah to commemorate the first night of Hanukkah and also celebrated the fourth night of Hanukkah at West Towne Marketplace.

This year’s lighting is in recognition of those struggling during the pandemic.

“I believe very much during these eight days, let’s make a commitment everyday to add another good deed. A candle brings light. Good deeds are light,” said Rabbi Yisrael Greenberg at Chabad Lubavitch.

Those in attendance received Menorahs, candles, and Hanukkah-at-home kits to safely celebrate the Festival of Lights from the comfort and safety of their homes.