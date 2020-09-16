El Pasoans buy more pastries than party supplies this Mexican Independence Day

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A party supply business in Socorro named Candy Fruit sells Mexican independence day supplies like matracas and piñatas. However, the owner said business has been slow on this holiday for the first time in 20 years.

“They either get cake or food or something simple they don’t decorate as they used to before,” said Almendra Rivera, whose family owns Candy Fruit.

Rivera said her family only purchased a fraction of the decorations than in years past for Mexican independence day.

“We try to have the least as possible so that the losses are less,” said Rivera.

He added that more people are buying piñatas to celebrate with just their own household. Even though it’s slow, the holiday brings back memories for the family-owned store.

“Especially on holidays that some people were like at their homes enjoying what we sold,” said Rivera.

Over in Central El Paso at Gussie’s Bakery, Mexican independence day brings back a lot of memories for one baker.



“Especially this time of the year, because people would order cakes,” said Carlos Garcia Jr., a baker at Gussie’s.

Carlos Garcia Sr.

Garcia grew up learning to bake from his father, who was also a baker.

Carlos Garcia Jr.



“I have really fond memories of him starting when I was just eight, nine years old already making cooking for the 16th of September,” said Garcia.



Garcia is doing what he can to spend this independence day in the same way as he spent it as a young child, including baking cookies. Many people helped make that happen, as they stopped by the bakery on Wednesday to grab treats for the holiday.