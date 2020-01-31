El Pasoan wins $1 million during Saturday’s Powerball drawing

by: KTSM Staff

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Pasoan won $1 million during Saturday’s (Jan. 25) Powerball drawing, according to Texas Lotto officials.

The winning ticket was sold at the Big Savers Market located at 3630 Alameda, Ste. B.

Texas Lotto officials said the person bought a quick pick ticket meaning the numbers were picked at random.

According to Texas Lottery officials, the winner claimed the prize anonymously.

On Wednesday, a person in Florida won the jackpot prize which ended up being worth $396.9 million. The last Powerball winner was from California on Nov. 2.

