EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The United States Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday afternoon the sentencing of an El Paso man to prison for producing child porn.

According to court documents, on July 15, 2019, 36-year-old Steven George Sperling, was an active-duty

service member stationed at Fort Bliss when he produced a lewd video of a minor child.

“Prosecuting dangerous sexual predators that exploit the innocence of children and cause unspeakable harm is always going to be a top priority for our office. Along with the FBI and our other valued partners in law enforcement, we remain dedicated to ensuring the safety of children in our community and online,” said U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff. “We will continue to use every resource available to identify and prosecute offenders like the defendant in this case to the full extent of the law.”

On July 14, 2021, Sperling pleaded guilty to one count of production of a visual depiction of a minor

engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

Sperling was sentenced Wednesday to 17 years in prison on that count. He has remained in federal custody since his arrest on July 18, 2019.

“A heartbreaking reality of the world we’re living in is the hidden abuse of children,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey R. Downey. “They’re suffering in silence every day, both in our community and around the world, as we go about our daily lives. The FBI El Paso’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force will relentlessly pursue every lead to rescue children who are being victimized and bring their perpetrators to justice. We strongly urge members of the public to help us in our fight to protect children, as they are some of the most vulnerable in our community. FBI El Paso can be reached 24 hours/ 7 days a week at (915) 832-5000.”

The FBI investigated the case.

