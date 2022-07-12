EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A local founder is now part of Google For Startups with 50 other recipients around the U.S.

Born and raised in El Paso, CEO and Cofounder at Parabeac, Ivan Huerta is one of the nine founders across Texas selected to be on Google For Startups Latino Founders, representing the Sun City as well as Austin.

All thanks to the algorithm that interprets figma files at Parabec in El Paso.

“Like a huge win for the El Paso ecosystem because I think that we are proving that you can build technology in El Paso. all of our developers are in El Paso or at least in the region and so, we are very proud of that and we want to continue to do that,” Huerta said.

Huerta, a Hanks High school and UTEP graduate, is now on his way to win non-equity cash to fuel his business. Plus, invest $100,000 on Google for start ups.

In addition to the 100k, recipients will receive support from Google, such as mentorship from business and technical experts, and access to mental health therapists at no cost.

Although other recipients won as well, Ivan hopes this will help Latinx entrepreneurs.

Huerta says, Latinos need a lot of support, not just the capital support but the network support Google is providing.

“It feels amazing, I mean like it’s a huge win for Parabeac, because on the other side of our technology, we generate flutter codes specifically. and that is the technology google has created internally. It means a lot to be able to, now also have access to the google team, to help leverage their resources given, it’s a technology they created so there’s a lot of incentive to work together on that.”

Although Huerta is a self taught programmer who started his first development shop from his college dorm room, he’s been building a new category of developer tools at Parabeac since 2018.

Being one out of the nine recipients from Texas, Huerta is grateful for his referrals, but most of all, believes the Google for startup Latino Founders Fund will be a great asset to Parabeac in El Paso.

He says this funding support will be used to bring even more features and capabilities to Parabeac cloud and increase economic opportunities for Latino startup founders across the U.S. To learn more about Parabeac click here.

