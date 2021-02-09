El Pasoan makes pictures with alpacas for Valentine’s Day possible

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Several years ago, Meghan Arriola was asked if she’d take in four alpacas on her farm in the Lower Valley.

She quickly learned about their needs and dietary requirements while also quickly observing their warm and gentle nature. Today, there is a small herd that grazes around on her farm.

They have such a close connection, they will wait on each other while walking around to make sure they are never separated, Arriola said.

“They like to spend time with each other most of all,” she said. “They stay together in a little family unit. And, as they move around the field, they all go together and make sure no one is left behind. Even if one is older or maybe sickly, they actually wait for that one to catch up.”

Arriola said those same alpacas are ready for professional pictures with El Paso couples on Valentine’s Day weekend.

“What we like to do with them is take them out to meet people and, (for) this Valentine’s Day, on Feb. 12, we are doing Valentine’s Day grams where we take two alpacas to your address,” she said. “And, it’s a nice way to get to meet them, take pictures with them and spend some time with them.”

On Saturday, the alpacas will also be available for a photo session with couples or families.

Arriola said to reach her on her Facebook to set up appointments.