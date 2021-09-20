El Pasoan killed motorcycle wreck in New Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An El Paso woman is dead after a motorcycle crash near Capitan, New Mexico.

According to New Mexico State Police, the wreck happened on September 18, 2021, just before 6 p.m., on State Road 37, near mile marker 1 south of Capitan..

NMSP officials said their initial investigation showed that a 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle was travelling east on State Road 37.

“The driver of the Harley Davidson motorcycle attempted to avoid striking another motorcycle that was also traveling in the same lane on State Road 37,” NMSP shared via a news release.

Investigators say that the driver of the motorcycle lost control and both the driver and passenger were thrown from the motorcycle.

The passenger of the motorcycle, 52-year-old Rosalva Valenciana of El Paso was pronounced dead on scene by the Office of the Medical Investigator.

NMSP officials share that the driver of the motorcycle – who’s name will not be released – sustained minor injuries and was treated on scene by emergency medical personnel.

Law enforcement added that alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash and Valenciana was not wearing a helmet.

