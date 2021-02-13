El Pasoan gets chance to show his skills on ‘Monster Garage’

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An El Paso man got a chance to appear on the Discovery Channel show “Monster Garage,” alongside Jesse James.

Carlos Chong, owner of Jalopys Rod & Custom on Tony Lama Street, got his start in fabrication by restoring old jalopys. Honing those skills and talent is what helped Chong get chosen to appear on the show.

Chong has been in business for almost 20 years and has been working on motorcycles and cars for almost 30 years.

“I guess I have always been a gearhead,” Chong said. “It kind of chose me instead. I just love the sound of an engine running, going fast and actually doing artwork on them.”

He said being able to bring old vehicles that have been neglected for years come back to life is what drives him to do what he does, he said.

“What actually pushes me to build something is having something that has been sitting in a field for years and putting all of your soul into it,” Chong said. “And then having it become something that comes alive and (is) real, yeah. And every little piece that you make on it is part of your own sould that goes into the vehicle.”

Chong said his time on “Monster Garage” was a learning experience, even for someone who has been around the industry for such a long time.

“Watching the show and being around the show, it actually brought back some memories of watching the people that were already there,” Chong explained. “The people behind the scenes and actually getting to experience how it all works.

“But learning, I did quite a bit of learning,” he said. “Jesse is a smart individual. He likes to kid around a lot, but actually working with him and making things actually function, there (are) a couple of things that threw on the table, ’cause he was part of our teams and I did learn from him.”

Getting to this point in his career has been hard-fought and being able to be a guest on “Monster Garage” was just a culmination of his hard work, Chong said.

“(The) advice that I can give people who are wanting to get into this kind of work, I would say, ‘just do it,'” he said. “Do your research — a lot of research, a lot of reading, a lot of hands on. And get familiar around your area that actually do the same kind of work. And maybe you can do an internship, you know, like the ones we offer with our schools too.”