El Paso Zoo’s Sea Lion salutes fellow Veterans

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – From one veteran to others, the El Paso Zoo’s 750-pound sea lion – Little Bit – saluted each other during a ceremony Thursday morning.

Little Bit – known as L.B. – is the only U.S. Military Veteran animal currently at any zoo. L.B. is veteran who was honorably discharged from the United States Navy before arriving in the Sun City.

L.B., who retired from the Navy where he was part of the U.S Marine Mammal Program, has been a resident of the El Paso Zoo since 2013.

The special Veterans Day ceremony included several military veterans, the City`s Military and Veteran Affairs Office and the JROTC from Chapin High School.

“LB is a great animal, and we are lucky to have him starring in the Sea Lion demo…while he is a ham on stage and loves the attention, he has always been very modest about his military service.” said El Paso Zoo Director Joe Montisano.

El Paso Zoo officials say they will continue to share his story throughout the holiday weekend, through Sunday, November 14.

The zoo will have special programs where his trainers will give him treats and show the audience his special salute.

In addition, active-duty military, veterans, and retired military will all receive free admission to the zoo upon the purchase of one paid adult admission on Veterans Day through Sunday, November 14.

For more information, visit the El Paso Zoo’s website.

