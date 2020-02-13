El Paso Zoo releases names of roaches featured in the ‘Quit Bugging Me’ event

Breaking News
Courtesy: El Paso Zoo

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Zoo has released the names of the roaches that will be featured in its anti-Valentine’s Day celebration.

“Quit Bugging Me” lets scorned lovers get a sort of revenge on their ex-lovers by naming the bugs after them. The roaches are then fed to animals at the zoo.

This year, the zoo will be including animals such as meerkats, primates, birds, and other small mammals.

The animals will be receiving the cockroaches over a 3-day Valentine’s day promotion starting February 14 to the 16.

The El Paso Zoo started the program last year and it quickly went viral across the nation.

You can still submit the names by clicking this link. There is no fee to submit a name, but the El Paso Zoo says they always appreciate donations.

If you would like to see a full list of the names of the roaches then click here. Only the first names are announced, but you never know, it could be you.

