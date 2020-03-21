El Paso Zoo offers rare behind the scenes live streams for families to watch and learn on Facebook

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Zoo is inviting the community to meet the zoo animals right from the comfort of their couch.

It’s part of a program called, “Sofa Safaris.”

For the next three weeks, the zoo is encouraging fans at home to tune into the El Paso Zoo’s Facebook page every weekday at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

According to the zoo’s website, the online streaming program will feature rare behind the scene training sessions, veterinary exams, and other features never before seen by the public.

Right below is an example of a live stream that aired Friday on Facebook. People can watch them later if they missed it. However, during the actual live stream, the zoo will respond to questions or comments from the public.

The El Paso Zoo is also offering materials online to keep the kids busy. You can find those materials by clicking here.

If you’re interested in checking out the full “Sofa Safaris” schedule then click here.