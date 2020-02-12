El Paso Zoo mourns death of Mexican Gray Wolf, Zephyr

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Zoo is in mourning following the death of 14-year-old Mexican Gray Wolf, Zephyr.

Officials with the zoo said on Wednesday that the animal had to be euthanized because of several age-related issues.

Zookeepers and veterinary staff had been managing Zephyr’s health and determined that the prognosis for a good quality of life was poor and that humane euthanasia was the best course of action, zoo officials said.

“I continue to feel privileged to be able to work with such an important wildlife species, not only aiding in the population management of these magnificent animals, but in providing excellent lives to the individuals in our care, such as Zephyr,” said El Paso Zoo Animal Curator John Kiseda. “I’m also extremely happy that Zephyr was able to enjoy his spacious new facility, although for not nearly long enough with his having passed away today.”

The El Paso Zoo has one remaining female Mexican Wolf, Polly, who is 13 years old.

The Mexican gray wolf, or “Lobo,” remains one of the most endangered mammals in North America, according to wildlife organizations.

There are fewer than 200 Mexican wolves in the wilds of Mexico & the United States.

By the mid-1980s, hunting, trapping, and poisoning caused the extinction of Lobos in the wild, with only a handful remaining in zoos.

The El Paso zoo said it has been involved with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums [AZA] Species Survival Plan program [SSP] for Mexican wolves for 25 years and said the new facility provides the zoo with the capacity to not only have possible future reproduction, but to also become involved with the cross-fostering of wolf pups into the wild population of Mexican wolves.

The median life expectancy for a Mexican Gray Wolf is around 11 years.