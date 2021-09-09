El Paso Zoo launches new website

EL PASO, Texas — The El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens is launching a newly redesigned website that makes it easier for guests to access all the things they love about the zoo.

The website now features a new look, an enhanced user experience, and new features under the ‘Animals’ tab that allows visitors to find information, fun facts, and more on the animals that are on exhibit at the El Paso Zoo.

The website highlights a simplified layout, links to educational materials, and adjusts for viewing on desktop, tablet, and mobile devices.

“With these changes our website now reflects the true nature of the zoo, providing animal information and acting as a source for not only visitor information but facts about our animal friends,” said El Paso Zoo Director Joe Montisano. “This is a great start. Please watch for future information to be added as the El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens becomes the primary resource for all things having to do with our animals and the environment.”

In addition, all upcoming events and daily experiences, including giraffe feedings and shows can now be found on the home page of ElPasoZoo.org.