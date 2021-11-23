El Paso Zoo hosts free COVID-19, flu vaccine clinic Tuesday, Nov. 23

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The city along with partnering agencies are offering free COVID-19 and flu vaccines at a drive-thru clinic at the El Paso Zoo, on Tuesday, November 23.

The drive-thru vaccine clinic will be operating from 12:30 pm to 6:30 pm.

Flu shots are available for anyone 2 years of age and older.

In addition to flu shots, anyone 5 years of age and older may receive a COVID-19 vaccine, second or third dose, as well as booster shots.

No appointments are needed.

The drive-thru event is free of charge and no insurance is needed.

As part of the “Be PowerFlu” prevention campaign, the drive-thru clinic intends to help reduce the number of flu cases and prevent serious flu-related illnesses.

Reducing the number of flu cases will also reduce the number of flu-related hospitalizations, which in turn, will help keep hospital rooms available for those being treated for COVID-19 and other serious illnesses, city officials said.

For more information about the flu vaccine, visit https://www.bepowerflu.com/.

For more information about COVID-19, visit https://www.epstrong.org/.

