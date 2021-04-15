El Paso Zoo and Southwest X-Ray work together on Galapagos Tortoise medical care

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Zoo and Southwest X-Ray teamed up to provide medical care to a 120-year-old tortoise named Ralph this week.

Veterinary staff found a blockage in the 450-pound tortoise’s intestine, which required a closer look, according to zoo officials. Ralph was transported to an X-Ray business’s facility where a high-powered machine was used to analyze his condition.

“With our diverse range of zoo residents to care for, from fish to elephants, sometimes we need assistance from healthcare colleagues with specialized equipment and expertise,” Dr. Victoria Milne, the zoo’s chief veterinarian said. “We are incredibly grateful to Southwest X-Ray for stepping up to help us care for Ralph in this unique situation.”

A manager for Southwest X-Ray said the business was happy to help.

“Southwest X-Ray is very excited and proud to have been able to participate in caring for Ralph,” Fernando Escarzaga, a Southwest X-Ray’s manager said. “We are here to help the community in every way we can.”

