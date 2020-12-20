El Paso Youth Symphony Orchestra prepares for Christmas concert

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Put on comfy clothes and get the hot chocolate ready! On Christmas morning you’re invited to a special concert presenting El Paso Youth Symphony Orchestra and the Mad Maestro Saves Christmas.

For the last eight months, they’ve been working hard to create a studio space, bring in lighting and professional sound so that your Christmas morning is merry and bright.

“Its gonna be multiple cameras, the best lighting, the best microphones, we wanted some producers from Hollywood to help us out,” said Maestro Phillip Garcia.

The group is presenting the ‘Mad Maestro Saves Christmas’ story, inspired by the tribulations of 2020.

“Were kinda opening up with the Grinch loving this year just everything that could go wrong has gone wrong and he is just loving he’s laughing and he’s having a grand ol’ time,” said Garcia. “And Santa clause is sad because all the elves are also quarantined they haven’t been making presents Santa clause doesn’t know what to do.”

The musical journey will take many twists and turns for the listener.

“Even if it’s just for this 30-minute show that the world is a little normal again and that they can feel like life is what it once was and we all know life is not gonna be returning to that normal that we used to know anytime soon but we can give a little bit of what normal was through this concert,” said Garcia.

The symphony special will air on KTSM Christmas morning at 5:30 a.m.