The demand for health and wellness can be essential for women’s resiliency in our community

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Young Black Leaders host their Spring virtual Women’s Health and Wellness Summit on April 17th and 18th, 2021.

The event is free and will be hosted on Zoom for three hours on each day.

Women who sign up for the event will receive a starter kit to include a free t-shirt and more.

The virtual summit will include trained and licensed professionals committed to providing valuable information on topics including nutrition, mental toughness, postpartum challenges more.

El Paso Young Black Leaders along with Teachers Federal Credit Union are committed to helping impact and uplift extraordinary women in the El Paso community during these challenging times.

The deadline to sign up for the event is April 2nd.

El Paso Young Black Leaders are a Texas nonprofit organization dedicated to connecting, engaging, and inspiring El Paso’s Black community and beyond through professional and personal development experiences.

For more information on how to register for the El Paso Young Black Leaders Women’s Health and Wellness Summit: Visit https://www.epybl.org/