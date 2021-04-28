El Paso women’s tackle football team takes field on Saturday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A new women’s tackle football team plays their first game on Saturday at Franklin High School.

The Sun City Stealth will play a national champion in its inaugural matchup at the West Side high school at 6:30 p.m. The team is part of the Women’s Football Alliance, a professional national league with 66 teams.

El Paso’s team will have a six-game regular season as they try to earn a spot in the playoffs in the league. A division championship will be held in Ohio in July.

To learn more and get tickets contact info@suncitystealth.com.