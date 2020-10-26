El Paso woman with virus fearful she’ll need to go to hospital as capacities reach 100%

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Pasoan Shae Acosta has been battling COVID-19 for more than two weeks and is struggling to breathe.

Acosta told KTSM 9 News that she checks her oxygen levels regularly at home, hoping she won’t have to go to the hospital, especially after El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego announced on Sunday that all El Paso hospitals are at 100-percent capacity.

60-year-old Shae Acosta

“I do worry because there are no beds right now,” said Shae Acosta, an El Pasoan with COVID-19.

Acosta, 60, is a workout instructor and is very active. However, she says for the past seven months she has stayed home but still got the virus.

“I only would go out once or twice a month to the grocery store and pretty much that’s it,” said Acosta. “I’ve been inside for a long time and I still got this virus.”

Acosta had to stop multiple times during her interview with KTSM to cough and catch her breath, saying the past few weeks have been extremely tough.

“I mean, there’s no room to do anything else but to try and take care of ourselves,” said Acosta.

It’s not only her who is sick — her roommate also contracted the virus. Both of them taking care of one another at home.

“I feel safer here and I know there’s people who are a lot worse, and I feel for them because people are not paying attention that this is real,” said Acosta.

Acosta said she does have underlying health conditions. KTSM asked how she would feel about going to the hospital if her condition got worse, as she knows that hospitals are at capacity, with medical mobile units being set up outside the hospitals and the Convention Center being converted into an auxiliary hospital.

“That’s a hard question because there’s no room and, for me right now. I just have to rely on a higher power,” Acosta said.

She told KTSM she is thankful that she has not needed to go to the hospital and said she believes she got the virus from going to the grocery store and asks the community to take the virus seriously.

