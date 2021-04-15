El Paso woman smelled of alcohol after collision with semi-truck on U.S. 54

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police say a woman smelled of alcohol after a collision with a parked semi-truck on U.S. 54, according to a police affidavit.

The document states Erika Monique Debruhl, 35, told law enforcement she had been at Coconuts on Piedras Street where she had a White Claw drink and was headed to Village Inn.

“Officers Rodriguez and Puentes detected the odor of alcohol from the Defendant’s (Debruhl’s) breath even though they were both wearing masks indicating that defendant may have consumed more than she had just stated,” the affidavit reads.

Law enforcement spoke with Debruhl at University Medical Center after she had been involved in a collision with a semi-truck waiting to cross into Mexico on U.S. 54 on April 7. Witnesses say they observed Debruhl’s 2017 Toyota Camry heading between 70 and 75 miles per hour before the vehicle collided.

The police affidavit says the care belonged to Debruhl’s mom.

Debruhl, the suspected driver, survived the event but was injured. The passenger, 27-year-old Desiree Rose Estrada did not survive after she was taken to the hospital. Emergency crews had removed the two women from the vehicle with a “Jaws of Life” tool from the mangled car.

The driver of the semitruck said he felt the impact from the car when it hit the rear-side of his vehicle. Police say the driver had his hazard warning flasher lights on while waiting in line to cross into Mexico.

While in the hospital, police asked if Debruhl would allow for a blood specimen to be taken. The affidavit says she said wanted to speak with her mother first.

Police then obtained a blood search warrant and returned to the hospital. Debruhl was read a statutory warning but asked to speak with her mother.

She was advised that a warrant had been obtained and a blood specimen was taken.

