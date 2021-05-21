El Paso woman diagnosed with COVID-19 undergoes emergency C-section, fights for her life

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)– The Harrington family prays for Megan, a mother and fiancee, who is fighting for her life in an Albuquerque ICU after having an emergency C-section due to her COVID-19 diagnosis.

Megan was 8 months pregnant with her sixth child when she was diagnosed with COVID-19. Aubrey Harrington, her fiance, tells KTSM she was airlifted to a hospital in Albuquerque, N.M.

From there, doctors delivered her baby, Aveah, and put her on Ecmo, an oxygenated machine that pumps and oxygenates the blood in and externally out the body.

Baby Aveah is stable, but she is required to stay in the NICU for at least 4-6 weeks under observation.

Harrington said the Ecmo is a matter of life or death for Megan at this point, who is now in a medically induced coma.

The family already has five other children who are waiting for their mom and new baby sister to come home.

Harrington said as Megan is touch-and-go for now, he is at home with their other five children taking care of them alone.

The family said they ask for any assistance with medical expenses through their GoFundMe page or through prayers.