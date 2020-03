EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Water Utilities is urging people in the city to stop flushing disinfectant wipes and paper towels down the toilet.

In a tweet, officials said that these items clog drains, back up sewers, and cause overflows at sewage treatment plants.

El Paso Water said people should only flush the 3 Ps: poop, pee, and toilet paper.