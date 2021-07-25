El Paso water treatment plants receive national recognition

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two El Paso Water treatment plants received national attention for their service to the community.

The El Paso Water Jonathan Rogers Water Treatment Plant and Robertson/Umbenhauer Water Treatment Plant received ’15-Year Directors Award’ for their system operations in 2020 by the Environmental Protections Agency and American Water Works Association.

The award is presented to plants who maintain certain levels of service to their communities.

“We place the highest value on the health and safety of water in our community,” John Balliew, CEO and president of EP Water said. “Our goal is to continuously optimize operations and improve the quality and reliability of water we deliver to our customers.”

