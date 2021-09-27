El Paso Water to continue wastewater pipeline work in Upper Valley until December

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Water Alan Shubert, an executive with the utility, says work to water lines underground in the Northwest part of the city will finish by December 3, as concern of sewage flowing into the Rio Grande continues.

Shubert, the vice president of engineering, operations and technical services, told the El Paso City Council on Monday a complete test of water lines will be conducted and a new pipeline will be in operation in December. Until then, the utility will continue laying out new lines near Hidden Way and along Doniphan.

“That is our plan,” Shubert said. “So, December 3rd, we do the testing of the bypass, stop the dewatering, and the new pipeline will be in operation.”

The utility began repairing water lines along Doniphan in August after two major wastewater pipelines broke during the heavy rainstorms. El Paso Water began diverting the wastewater to the Rio Grande.

Shubert told the City Council that the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality observed adverse ecosystem impacts from the release of discharge into the river. But he did not explain in detail what the commission found.

KTSM 9 News has reached out to the Texas agency for more information on its findings.

District 8 city Rep. Cissy Lizarraga declined an on-camera interview after the council meeting saying she was late to another meeting.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.