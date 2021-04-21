EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — At this time of year, El Paso receives water from the Rio Grande, but low levels at the Elephant Butte reservoir mean the area doesn’t won’t get that additional water source for weeks.

El Paso Water asks residents to do their part by conserving water at home.

Watch that your irrigation system works properly. Periodically check your system when it’s on to ensure the sprinkler heads aren’t clogged and are spraying in the right areas.

Remember, by city ordinance, the sprinklers should not be watering sidewalks or streets, so don’t run them in high winds when the water will spray away from your lawn.

The best time to water your lawns are in the mornings, during the pre-dawn hours for most efficient watering. That way, homeowners won’t lose as much moisture to evaporation from the sun and heat.

The disadvantage of watering after dark will cause grass blades to remain moist overnight, making them more susceptible to fungal diseases.