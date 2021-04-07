El Paso Water reminds residents of techniques on how to conserve water

Over the past 30 years, El Paso’s water use has decreased by over 30 percent.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Water celebrates 30 years of conservation this month.

To continue with making conservation a success in El Paso, Christina Montoya with El Paso Water gives some ideas to keep that effort going.

El Paso Water wants to continue the watering schedules that were implemented in 1991 to make water use more efficient in the Sun City.

Courtesy of El Paso Water

The year-round even/odd watering schedule remains in effect. There is no residential watering on Mondays, and even numbered addresses are allowed to water Tuesdays, Thursdays, or Saturdays. ODD numbered addresses are allowed to water Wednesdays, Fridays, or Sundays.

The time-of-day watering schedule went into effect on April 1, and will remain until September 30. You are limited to watering outdoors before 10am or after 6pm. In the spring and summer months a lot of water can be lost to evaporation with warmer temperatures. You can save water and money by following this schedule.

El Paso Water conducted a good amount of outreach over the years to include the adoption of our conservation mascot Willie the Waterdrop.

He started out as “Willie the Water Waster”, but he eventually changed to a more positive image as “Willie.” Willie champions water conservation and inspires kids and adults to adopt water-wise habits at home.