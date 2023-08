EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Water Parks will shift into modified hours of operation following the return of the 2023 – 2024 school year. All four water parks, Camp Cohen, Chapoteo, Lost Kingdom, and Oasis, will follow an adjusted schedule of operation starting July 31, 2023.



August Schedule

• Saturday (August 5, 12, 19, 26) – All parks open 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.*

*Chapoteo will close at 6 p.m. on August 19 for a private event

*Camp Cohen will close at 6 p.m. on August 26 for a private event

• Sunday (August 6, 13, 20, 27) – All parks open 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

• Monday (August 7, 14, 21, 28) – All parks CLOSED

• Tuesday (August 8,15, 22, 29) – Camp Cohen opens 1 p.m. – 8 p.m.

• Wednesday (August 9, 16, 23, 30) – Oasis opens 1 p.m. – 8 p.m.

• Thursday (August 10, 17, 24, 31) – Chapoteo opens 1 pm – 8 p.m.

• Friday (August 11, 18, 25, September 1) – Lost Kingdom opens 1 p.m. – 8 p.m.*

*Lost Kingdom will be open 11 am – 4 p.m. on August 4 for a private event



September Schedule

• Labor Day Weekend (September 2, 3, 4) – All parks open 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

• September 9 & 10 – Camp Cohen opens 11 am – 6 p.m.

• September 16 & 17 – Chapoteo opens 11 am – 6 p.m.

• September 23 & 24 – Lost Kingdom opens 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

• September 30 & October 1 – Oasis opens 11 am – 6 p.m.

More information at waterparks.com