El Paso Water offering free sandbags

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Water is offering 10 free sandbags to customers to help with flood control.

Customers can pick up sandbags any day of the week and must show a Texas ID or an El Paso Water bill to get the sandbags. Persons who cannot lift heavy items should be accompanied by someone who can assist with loading and unloading the bags.

We offer free sandbags for flood control purposes. Residential customers can get 10 sandbags per visit. Click the link for more information and hours of operation: https://t.co/TDodZxyjQu #stormwater #monsoon #EPWater pic.twitter.com/Qe96lWYTKH — El Paso Water (@EPWater) July 23, 2021

EPE is encouraging customers who live in flood-prone areas to have sandbags on hand before heavy rains.

Below are the locations to pick up the sandbags and hours of operation — these locations and hours will be in effect until October:

Central-Northeast

Stormwater Operations Center

4801 Fred Wilson Ave. (map)

El Paso, TX 79906



Mon – Fri

Sat – Sun

8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

2 p.m. – 8 p.m. West Artcraft Booster Station

7830 Paseo Del Norte (map)

El Paso, TX 79912

Mon – Sun 2 p.m. – 8 p.m. East/Mission Valley Blackie Chesher Park

9292 Escobar Drive (map)

El Paso, TX 79925 Mon – Sun 2 p.m. – 8 p.m.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.