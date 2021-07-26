El Paso Water offering free sandbags

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Water is offering 10 free sandbags to customers to help with flood control.
Customers can pick up sandbags any day of the week and must show a Texas ID or an El Paso Water bill to get the sandbags. Persons who cannot lift heavy items should be accompanied by someone who can assist with loading and unloading the bags.
EPE is encouraging customers who live in flood-prone areas to have sandbags on hand before heavy rains.
Below are the locations to pick up the sandbags and hours of operation — these locations and hours will be in effect until October:
|Central-Northeast
Stormwater Operations Center
4801 Fred Wilson Ave. (map)
El Paso, TX 79906
Mon – Fri
Sat – Sun
8 a.m. – 8 p.m.
2 p.m. – 8 p.m.
|West
|Artcraft Booster Station
7830 Paseo Del Norte (map)
El Paso, TX 79912
|Mon – Sun
|2 p.m. – 8 p.m.
|East/Mission Valley
|Blackie Chesher Park
9292 Escobar Drive (map)
El Paso, TX 79925
|Mon – Sun
|2 p.m. – 8 p.m.
