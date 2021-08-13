El Paso Water extending hours for sandbag distribution

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Sandbags are available at El Paso Water operations centers for residents to use as storms stay in this week’s forecast.

The water company says it is extending the hours for El Pasoans to pick up sandbags as rain chances remain high, according to a notice. Centers on the East Side, West Side and Northeast will be open until 8 p.m.

“Residential customers can pick up sandbags for flood control any day of the week,” El Paso Water says on its website. “The summer site locations and hours will be in effect through the beginning of October. El Paso Water encourages residential customers who live in areas prone to flooding to have sandbags on hand before most heavy rain begins.”

Sandbags are free to customers and are limited to 10 a visit. A Texas ID or El Paso Water bill are needed to get the sandbags.

Due to recent rain events, we will be extending our hours at our sandbag distribution sites this weekend only. — El Paso Water (@EPWater) August 13, 2021

Locations can be found at: