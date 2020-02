EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A water main break has been reported on Thursday afternoon in west El Paso.

It happened at 4400 N. Stanton St. about a few blocks away from Mesa St.

Courtesy: Marcel Nothdurft

El Paso Water officials said the main break caused a huge sinkhole.

Stanton is currently down to one lane going in either direction. The El Paso Police Department is assisting traffic.

El Paso Water officials said crews are actively working to restore water service to affected neighborhoods.