El Paso water consumption reduced by over 30 percent over 30 years

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The city of El Paso began an initiative to conserve water 30 years ago, and today, it’s been reduced by over 30 percent.

“Our goal today is to decrease the amount of water each person uses daily to 118 GPCD by 2030,” said John Balliew, EPWater President and CEO. “It is a significant journey, but it’s not impossible to get there.”

Back in 1991 the El Paso City Council approved the Water Conservation Ordinance. The ordinance allows enforcement of things like limiting at-home car washing, requiring leak repairs within five days.

“El Paso’s population is growing, and we need to continue our conservation efforts,” said Anai Padilla, TecH2O Center and Water Conservation Manager. “It’s important we continue the message that conservation is a way of life here.”

While the amount of water being used in El Paso has gone down over the years EPWater asks the community to help by following outdoor watering schedules.

El Paso’s watering schedule allows the even-numbered addresses to water on Tuesdays, Thursdays or Saturdays. While the odd addresses can water on Wednesdays, Fridays, or Sundays.

Also watering is only allowed before 10:00 a.m. or after 6 p.m. between April 1 to September 30.

For more information go to sit epwater.org/conservation.