EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Water is telling residents about a service line warranty program to help customers dealing with leaks or broken pipes.

The water utility said it’s many homeowners don’t realize that if water and sewer lines break on their property – also known as service lines – it’s their responsibility to make repairs.

“That can end up costing hundreds or even thousands of dollars. We want our customers to know a service line warranty option is now available to help with the financial burden of repairs,” Christina Montoya, the El Paso Water Communication and Marketing Director said.

Courtesy: El Paso Water

El Paso Water said its sending out a letter to let customers know about the arrangement for Service Line Warranties of America (SLWA) to offer OPTIONAL Exterior Water Service Line Coverage and Exterior Sewer Line Coverage to homeowners.

“SLWA is paying for the costs of the letters and we want you to know enrolling for the coverage is not required – but it can end up saving you from the potentially expensive repair costs of water and sewer lines inside and outside your home,” Montoya said.

Montoya said El Paso Water does not endorse the program but wants but to make customers aware of the option to protect their homes.

“The good news is SLWA will establish and donate to a “pro bono fund” to aid EPWater customers in need of assistance to cover the cost of repairs,” Montoya said.

People need to enroll with SLWA directly.

To enroll, you can to go to SLWA’s website and view their terms and conditions or call them at 855-336-2465.

For more information you can go to the customer service tab on El Pas Water’s website and click on “service line warranty program.”

