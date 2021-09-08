El Paso County authorities on the search for wanted sex offender

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A wanted sex offender ran out of the El Paso Transitional Living Center in Horizon.

The living center is located at 1650 Horizon. Saldana is accused of leaving the facility on Friday. He was allowed to go to work but never returned to the facility and his whereabouts are now unknown.

Guadalupe Saldana is now wanted on a parole violation and an additional charge of sex offenders duty to register is forthcoming. He was charged for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a 12-year-old female.

