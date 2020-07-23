El Paso Walmart mass shooting fund makes final payouts to victims

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)– The non-profit organization One Fund El Paso said all of the validated beneficiaries received their payouts of community-donated funds nearly one year after the August 3 mass shooting.

One Fund El Paso coordinator, Stephanie Karr, said nearly $11.3 million dollars were raised by the community since the tragedy.

One Fund El Paso was created by the El Paso Community Foundation and the Paso del Norte Community Foundation to distribute the funds through the National Compassion Fund. Karr said four different categories were used to determine who would receive payment and how much.

“Those categories were death, injured and hospitalized, injured and not hospitaliized but received medical treatment and psychological trauma,” Karr said.

Karr said the families of the 23 victims received an amount, 32 people inju red in the shootings and an additional 301 people who suffered psychological trauma, for a total of 356 people.

Karr said $50,000 remained leftover in the fund due to duplicate applicants in some categories. One Fund El Paso will donate that money to the Family Resiliency Center, which was created to provide healing resources in light of August 3.

“The intent of the donations we recieved was to help individuals and families who were impacted so that makes the best sense to provide those funds to that entity,” Karr said.

Karr said the first distributions began December 2019. She said some delays came from legal issues surrounding distributing funds to children of the victims or other minors who were injured.

Not everyone who applied met the criteria for payment.

“A few that were disqualified either they had applied in the wrong category or they did not meet the criteria set in each category and that’s why we used the National Compassion Fund as a third party entity,” Karr said.

With all the donations disbursed, One Fund El Paso will undergo an independent audit.

“We’re of course glad we have all of the funds distributed before the anniversy of the event, we just know how difficult this anniversery is and the pain and trauma our families will experience once again as they relive what happened a year ago,” Karr said.