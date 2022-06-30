EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As we wrap up the month of June, one local health center is bringing awareness and reminding the community that help is available for those who suffer from PTSD.

“Well you know a lot of people have that mind set. Well I was going to go to that Walmart and this could have happened to me, and that right there can be trauma. It might not be PTSD but it is trauma,” Anthony said.

Active duty, veterans, military families, law enforcement and civilians across the borderland, especially to those who were affected by the Walmart shooting in 2019, have a place to reach out and that is El Paso Veterans One Stop Center.

Sheila Anthony, Service Coordinator for Military Veteran Peer Network will be on-hand at today’s fair to provide support especially for those who have a hard time opening up to family or close friends.

“We are actually collaborating with humana. It’s another veterans one stop in the Military Veteran network and what we do is have 20 organizations that will be here with booths set up. They range from mental health assistance to employment housing. Even physically, because you know sometimes you just think you treat the mental but you need to treat your body as well,” Anthony said.

She adds that even the smallest things can cause trauma and anybody can go through trauma including children.

“PTSD doesn’t just come on right away, you know it can happen six months from that incident of the year from the incident. Something might happen to trigger a memory and all of a sudden you’re not acting like yourself,” Anthony said.

Program Director of Veterans One Stop Jonathan Bohannon says most service men and women who have encountered PTSD still want to serve in the military, so they come in to vent, set goals and learn coping strategies .

“Some of the symptoms of PTSD include nightmares, being hyper vigilant, not wanting to be in large crowds, probably some anti-social behaviors like wanting to be alone. And that can get in the way of daily life, like hanging out with the family,” Bohannon said.

The PTSD Health and Resource Fair is open to the public from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Today at the El Paso Veterans One Stop Center on 9565 Diana Dr. To learn more about PTSD and where to seek help click here at El Paso Veterans One Stop Center.org.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.